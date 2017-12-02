Sheffield teenager to perform in world’s largest youth orchestra

A student from Fulwood will join over 160 teenagers across the country to play in the world’s largest youth orchestra.

Elizabeth Webb, aged 15, has been chosen to play the violin alongside 163 other musical teenagers in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, (NYO).

Elizabeth, who has been playing the violin since she was nine-years-old, said: “I’m really excited to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain because I will not only get the opportunity to develop my own orchestral skills and musical abilities, but to inspire other young people also.

“I will, as part of the NYO Inspire scheme, be helping to spread my love of music to others, which is something I am passionate about.

“I am very proud that I have achieved this and will never forget the experience.”

There are auditions for the orchestra every year, and this year over 700 young musicians, aged between 13 and 19, performed in front of judges in 11 cities for their chance to win a place.

Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the NYO, and to celebrate the occasion members will take part in a number of events.

In January, the orchestra will perform a complete opera for the first time.

This will be followed in April by a month of official celebrations.

All the musicians will also volunteer over 1000 days as peer leaders as part of NYO Inspire, working side-by-side with other young people and using their skills and experience to help others to expand their horizons and increase self-confidence.

For more information, go to the official website at www.nyo.org.uk.