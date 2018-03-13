Sheffield's Jarvis Cocker to play two gigs in Peak District cavern

Sheffield singer, songwriter and musician Jarvis Cocker is to play two gigs in a Peak District cave.

The former Pulp frontman is appearing at Peak Cavern - also known as the Devil's Arse - in Castleton on April 6 and 7.

The dates are part of Cocker's first solo tour in years, and follow a one-off show he gave at a festival in Iceland hosted by post-rock band Sigur Ros in December.

His band 'wanted to present what they are doing to a domestic audience', a statement said, adding: "Most of the songs are new but some will be familiar."

Cocker seems to be billed as 'JARV' - the statement featured a lengthy list that proclaimed JARV was 'a way of looking at the world', 'a rave in a cave' and 'entirely implausible', among other things, concluding: "It’s probably best if you come along and see for yourself."

Alongside Jarvis, the musicians involved are Serafina Steer, on harp and keyboards, violinist Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney on bass and drummer Adam Betts.

Cocker's last solo album, Further Complications, was released in 2009. He toured with a reformed Pulp from 2011-2012 and brought out an LP called Room 29 with pianist Chilly Gonzales last year.

Tickets are on sale now. The full dates are:

26th March – Brighton, Patterns

27th March – London, Moth Club

28th March – Ramsgate Music Hall

3rd April – Manchester, Deaf Institute

4th April – Liverpool, Williamson’s Tunnels

6th April – Castleton, Peak Cavern

7th April – Castleton, Peak Cavern

Audience members are advised to wear appropriate clothing.

Visit http://jarv.eu/ to book.