Sheffield and Doncaster parents needed for new TV social experiment

TV company Monkey Kingdom are currently casting parents for a brand new TV social experiment for a major UK broadcaster.

A spokesman said: "We are currently casting for the show and we are coming to Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley this month to meet with applicants.

"We want to hear from parents who are confident in their parenting technique, who are proud of the way they raise their children and who have a particular parenting strategy.

"Whether parents are in a couple or a single parent we would love to hear from parents who would like to share their approach with others.

"The parent(s) will need to have at least one child between the ages of five and thirteen."

Monkey Kingdom are the creators and producers of shows including Made In Chelsea, The Real Housewives brand, Honey, I Suckle the Kids, Raised by the Hand of God and E!’s new dating reality show, The Bi Life.

If anyone would like to apply or would like to find out any more information about the show, send your name, contact details and to tell them what makes your parenting style so great, to parent@monkeykingdom.com.