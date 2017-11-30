Seven Christmas events to enjoy in Sheffield this weekend

Have your say

The Christmas countdown begins this week as the month of December gets underway.

Here are seven ways to get into the festive spirit in Sheffield.

Classic films that evoke memories of Christmas past will be shown at a special event in the Samuel Worth Chapel, at Sheffield General Cemetery, this Saturday December 2.

The family friendly screening will include the films The Polar Express, Santa Claus The Movie and It’s A Wonderful Life.

There will also be a bar and snacks. Tickets at www.tickettailor.com/all-tickets/32231/0549/

It’s been going for 25 years - and its easy to see why the Victorian Christmas Market at Kelham Island Museum has stood the test of time.

Soak up the atmosphere of a traditional Dickensian Christmas with 130 market stalls, festive entertainment and food and drinks.

There will also be two twilight performances to mark the anniversary year.

On Saturday December 2, 10am -7pm, and Sunday December 3, 10am-5pm.

There are grottos galore on offer in December, with plenty to choose from.

Peddler Market.

Weston Park Museum is transforming its Arctic World gallery into Santa’s North Pole ho-ho-home throughout December, where he’ll be available Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 4pm with a warm welcome and some quality presents.

The Santa’s grotto at Sheffield Christmas Markets is in the city centre this year, at the top of Fargate, and will be open Sunday to Wednesday, from 10am to 6pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm, right up to Christmas Eve.

Santa’s Post Office is now open on Chapel Walk in the city centre.

Children can enter a magical world and write their letters before posting them into a special letter box. Once posted, they can watch their letter make the journey to Lapland. Santa’s elves will hand parents a reply with their address on it, stamped by Santa, for you to give to your child. Open until December 23, 11am to 4pm on weekends, and on Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Santa underground

Food is intrinsically linked with Christmas - and this weekend’s festive feast is at Peddler night market in Kelham Island.

Think mulled wine and cider in the Alpine Bar, hot street food, 14 artists & makers selling handmade gifts, live music and a big brass band.There will also be bushy Christmas trees,

Open from 5pm until 11pm on Friday December 1, and 2-11pm on Saturday December 2.

All Saints Church, based in Ecclesall, has launched an exciting community advent contest.

Members of the congregation have commissioned an eight foot silver star to journey around the S11 area during December, engaging with families, businesses and schools.

The Ecclesall Star will leave All Saints Church on Advent Sunday, December 3.

Okay, so its in Derbyshire, but Bolsover Castle is putting on Christmas events to keep the whole family entertained this festive season and is well worth a drive out.

The historic English Heritage property is hosting its popular Audience with Father Christmas events – an enchanting storytelling experience for children – every Saturday and Sunday until December 25.

Young visitors will get to join in with the festive fun and meet the main man himself.