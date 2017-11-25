REVIEW: Phil Collins proves he’s Not Dead Yet in Sheffield show

There can’t be many artists who can get 13,000 people dancing - by singing from a chair.

It was classic after classic, with favourites such as Easy Lover, Separate Lives and You Can’t Hurry Love reconfirming just how many hits the drummer, singer and songwriter has spawned. His large band, mainly old friends, made it look seamlessly easy , while talented son Nicholas possesseS the same energy and accuracy on drums as his father.

Highlights were the crying guitar peals on an incredible In The Air Tonight, and the party atmosphere for Susudio. He started with a standing ovation and finished with one that almost brought the house down. By Ellen Beardmore

A night to remember.