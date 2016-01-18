Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, March 10, 2018

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Stocksbridge has reached the final of the Ramblers competition to find the best walking neighbourhood in the UK. Stocksbridge is the only Yorkshire nomination to make the 2018 shortlist. In order for Stocksbridge to win this competition they need people to vote for them. You can visit the Ramblers website (www.ramblers.org.uk/vote) and it’s really easy to vote. Many people have voted already and there is still time to vote. You may have read about or been on one of the many walks from Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome (www.stocksbridge- walkers.org.uk). It’s a great area to walk around. It would be brilliant if Stocksbridge won this competition and gets the recognition it deserves. So, if you haven’t already voted, do it before 14 March. Visit www.ramblers.org.uk/vote to register your vote.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 10 MARCH. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Bamford bus turnaround (10.30). Round walk via Ladybower Dams, Woodlands Valley, Hope Cross, Aston, Thornhill, Bamford. 9 1/2 miles. PLUS Interchange X54 bus (10.02) to Robin Hood PH Main Street Aughton (10.20). On street parking on Main Street. Round walk via Treeton Dyke, Whiston Church, Morthen, Ulley. 10 miles. TUES 13 MARCH. AMBLE Arundel Gate 51 bus (10.31) to Lodge Moor terminus (11.01). Round walk via conduit and round the dams. 5 miles. THURS 15 MARCH. Note: changed travel arrangements Sheffield Station (9.14) Manchester train to Grindleford (9.28). Linear walk via Froggatt, Calver, Baslow, Longshaw finish Fox House (quite strenuous) 10 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Good Companions, SUN 11 MARCH. 09:39 train to Chapeltown, Charltonbrook, Hallfield Head Farm, Wharncliffe Chase, Chapeltown. 10 ½ miles. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for males), WED 14 MARCH. Meet 09.43 No. 2 bus to Barnsley (Arundel Gate AG 4). Start Hoyland Common for round walk via Worsboro’ Bridge, Stoney Royd and Tankersley. 9 easy miles. Ldr. David Bottomley. 01909 773437.

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 10 MARCH. Eyam. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Halcyon Rambling Group, SUN 11 MARCH. 9.45 am. SK 125832 MAM NICK (lay-by). Mam Tor, Hollins Cross, Lose Hill, Castleton, Cave Dale, Windy Knoll. (No dogs). 8 Miles. Grade 4. 0114 2662 348 or 07518 029 776. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/

Dearne Valley Ramblers: Sunday 11th March, 10 a.m. Bakewell Circular Walk, 8.5 miles, graded moderate. Meet Bakewell next to Cemetery where there is road parking, postcode DE45 1FQ.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: FRI 9 MARCH. Limb Valley. A lovely 2 hour walk along one of Sheffield’s river valleys. Meet at the pub at 9.00 for tea/coffee and to register. SAT 17 MARCH. Burbage Moor. A challenging 4 mile walk across through bogs and moorland. Meet at 9.00 for tea/coffee and to register. All walks cost £10 including lunch and drinks, payable to the pub at the start of the walk. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome: Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk, Sun 11 March – meet at Low Bradfield Car Park at 10.30am, walk around Dale Dyke, return around 12.30pm, recommence at 1.30pm to High Bradfield to view flood graves and church, etc, returning around 3.30pm, 2337463.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome: Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk up the Loxley Valley, Mon 12 March – meet at Malin Bridge Supertram Terminus at 10.30am, finish at 1pm, at Damflask Reservoir embankment, 2337463.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Sun 11th March - 9:06am Yellow tram from Cathedral to Middlewood, then 0928 SL1 to Oughtibridge Millenium Green. (Leader meeting bus), SK307934. Walk starts 9:34. More Hall Res, Bolsterstone, Wortley Top, Wharncliffe Chase, Oughtibridge 13 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. Tues 13th March - 10:20am 61 bus from Angel Street (Argos) to Loxley Road/Black Lane, SK305898. Walk starts 10:45. Little Matlock, Our Cow Molly, Dungworth, Low Bradfield 7 miles linear, intermediate. Wed 14th March - 9:30am Tram from Cathedral to Middlewood, then 0949 SL1 bus to Oughtibridge, SK306833. Walk starts 10:10. Mouse Park Gate, Stanfield Ash, Bromley, Wortley, Green Moor, Stocksbridge 11 miles linear, intermediate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes independent hillwalkers who wish to go further. Year-round sociable weekend and longer meets: Glencoe (15-18 Mar), Calpe, Stoney Middleton, Ireland, Dales, Romania, Arran and our own Kanchengunga trek. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

WALKS BY TRAIN: walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.