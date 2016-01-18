Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, January 13, 2018

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 14 JAN. Stunning Silkstone. A picturesque walk climbing steadily through woodlands, fields and parts of the TPT to Whin Moor, taking in stunning views over Cawthorne, Dodworth Green and Silkstone. Starting point: Pot House Hamlet, Silkstone. Postcode S75 4JU.(Off the A628 from J37 M1 turning right. Follow brown tourist signs). Pot House Hamlet is a renovated historic hamlet with large garden centre, small exclusive shops and café. Please park at the rear of the car park. Grid reference: SE292058. Nearest postcode: S75 4JU. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 14:15. Moderate 8.5 miles / 13.7 km. Contact details: Pat White. Telephone: 07759599483. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE SOME AWKWARD STILES, ESPECIALLY FOR DOGS!

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 14 JAN. 09.46. No 2 bus Arundel Gate, to Worsbrough, Wortley Park, High Green. 8miles/mod. Ldr Geoff & Dorothy Woolhouse.

Sheffield CHA, THURS 11 JAN. Sheffield Station [9.36] Huddersfield train to Denby Dale (10.24). Round walk via Ingbirchworth and Low House Farm 7 miles. SAT 13 JAN. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow (10.07). Round walk via Jubilee Rock, Nelson & Wellington Monuments, Curbar, Gorse Bank Farm 7 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 13 JAN. Limb Valley Porter Valley. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. WED 17 JAN. Killamarsh Staveley. Meet 10.30 Tram Castle Square.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for males), Wed 17 JAN.. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2 ). Start Hathersage for round walk via Bamford and Dennis Knoll. Ldr. John Barker. 01909 773437.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: Saturday 13th January, a challenging 4.5 mile walk on Stanage and surrounding area. Meet at the pub at 9.30 for tea/coffee and to register. Friday 19th January an easy 4 mile stroll through Whiteley Woods and the Porter Valley. Meet at the pub at 9.30 for tea/coffee and to register. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Sun 14th Jan - 8:30am 218 bus to Bakewell, SK217685. Walk starts 9:20. Ashford In The Water, Sheldon, Deep Dale, Taddington, High Dale, Brushfield, Monsal Head Viaduct, Monsal Trail, Cracknowl Wood, Bakewell. 13 miles circular, moderate. Tues 16th Jan - 10:02am 57 bus to Oughtibridge, Millenium Green, SK306934. Walk starts 10:29. Sensicall Park Onesacre, Delf Hill, Glen Howe, More Hall Resevoir, Plank Gate, Oughtibridge 8 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. Wed 17th Jan - 9:20am 85 bus (Sheffield Interchange) to Grenoside Main Street/Norfolk Hill, SK331941. Walk starts 10:00. Greno Wood, Wharncliffe Chase, Wortley, Crags, Wheata Wood. Car parking at Grenoside Community Centre 11 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club’s 125th year: The YRC welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Weekend meets:Tulloch (1-5 Feb) and Snowdonia (23-25 Feb). Then: Scotland, Calpe, Romania, Dales and Nepal. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk,membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.