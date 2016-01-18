Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, December 2, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 2 DEC. Bamford Edge. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. WED 6 DEC. Lodge Moor Endcliffe Park. Meet 10.23, 51 Arundel Gate.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 2 DEC. Rendezvous Sheffield Station rear entrance (9.50). Linear walk via Cholera Monument, Norfolk Heritage Park, City Road Cemetery, Manor Lodge, Corker Bottom, Acres Hill, Kettle Bridge, Tinsley Canal, Don Valley, finish Meadowhall Interchange - numerous break off points 9 miles. Joint walk with PLP. PLUS Car Ramble. Meet Hardwick Inn CP, Doe Lane Hardwick Park (10.00) (SK 459 633) (Sat-Nav S44 5QJ). Round walk via Rowthorne, Ault Hucknall, Stainsby Mill 10 miles. THURS 7 DEC. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow (10.07). Round walk via Hunting Tower, Beeley, Chatsworth Garden Centre 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 2 DEC. Walk and informal Christmas Lunch. 10:00am. After the walk we meet in The Old Hall Hotel in Hope, where lunch has been booked for 14.30. Please try to car-share as parking is somewhat restricted at The Old Hall, which will have its usual Sunday trade as well as us. Alternative parking is in Hope Car-park or roadside near the school. Walk meet: Old Hall Hotel Hope. Walk distance: 7.50 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Peter and Anna Acton. Tel: 01709 369489.

Good Companions, SUn 3 DEC. 09.30- 218 bus to Baslow, Chatsworth Park, Edensor, Hassop Bank Wood, Baslow. 7 miles.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Sun 3rd Dec - 9:30am 218 bus to Baslow, SK258721. Walk starts 10:05. Wellington’s Monument, Big Moor, Longshaw, Houndkirk, Fulwood 12.5 miles linear, moderate. Tues 5th Dec - 9:40am Either no 271 at 09. 40 from Interchange or no 81 at 09. 44 from Snig Hill, GR310826. Walk starts 10:15. Limb Valley - Lady Canning - Brown Edge - White Stones - Redmires - Lodge Moor 8 miles linear, intermediate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Halcyon Rambling Group, SUN 3 DEC. 09:45. MONYASH CP. SK 150 667. Parsley Hey, Vincent House, High Wheeldon, Bull i Thorn. 10 Miles Grade 3. (Dogs on short fixed leads). 0114 2483 441. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group. SAT 2 DEC, a 4 mile walk around the Whirlow area. An easy walk with lots of history and some interesting stories. Meet at the pub at 9.0 for hot drinks and to register. Meal and drinks provided after all walks. £10 charge payable to the pub. SAT 9 DEC, 4.5 mile walk through Ecclesall Woods. Meet at the pub at 9.0 for hot drinks and to register. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Dearne Valley Ramblers: SUN 3 DEC. 9am. Wentworth to Meadowhall linear walk. 10 miles graded moderate. Meet outside Marks & Spencer’s upper level, Meadowhall, for transfer by car to Wentworth itself. Car share essential. Post Codes: Meadowhall – S9 1EP; Wentworth - S62 7TF.

RAILWAY WALK, an 8 mile linear walk from Sheffield to Meadowhall through urban green corridors and open spaces with the Penistone Line Partnership. SAT 2 DEC. Start: 10am at Sheffield station tram stop - at rear entrance to station. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, a long established sociable group, welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next weekend meets are Swaledale and Sedgergh. Next year: Wadi Rum and Romania. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.