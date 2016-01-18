Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, December 16, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 16 DEC. Longshaw - short walk Christmas lunch. Meet 9.30, Dore Road. Circular Walk.

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 17 DEC. 9.04am, No86 bus (Angel Street) to Acorn Inn, Burncross, Smithy Wood, Grange Park, Barber Wood, Ecclesfield. Ldr will meet bus. John Ulley. 8miles/mod.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 16 DEC. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Bamford turning circle (10.30). Linear walk via Bronte Cottage, Dennis Knoll, Stanedge Pole finish Lodge Moor. Leader will meet bus en-route 8 1/2 miles. PLUS Sheffield Station (9.14) Manchester train to Hathersage (9.32). Round walk via Leam, Stoke Ford, Wolf?s Pit, Offerton 10 miles approx. THURS 21 DEC. Sheffield Station (9.53) Adwick train to Doncaster (10.32). Linear walk via Sprotbrough finish Conisbrough (Optional meal at Boat Inn Sprotbrough) 7miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 17 DEC. “Ghost Walk”: Youlgreave, Bradford Dale, Elton, Gratton Dale, Long Dale. Walk meet: Youlgreave Car-park. SK 205 640. 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Chris Thompson. Tel: 01709 533840.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 17 DEC. (Additional Walk). Xmas Hat (optional) Walk, 10:00 61 bus from Hillsborough Interchange to The Admiral Rodney, Loxley, Stannington, Moorwood, Dungworth, Storrs, Loxley 8-9 miles. Leader will meet bus. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 17 DEC. MINCE PIE RAMBLE. CALVER (Derwentwater Arms). Starting point: Calver Low, Black Harry Gate, Longstone Moor, Rowland, Calver Peak. 09:45. SK 240 748. 8.5 Miles Grade 2+. 0114 2306109. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 17 DEC. Christmas Funny Hat Walk. Join us for a Christmas walk around Rotherh Valley Country Park. Wearing our funny hats, jumpers etc. Lunch stop at the Old Mill Cafe where food and hot drinks can be purchased. Starting point: Brookhouse Lane. Opposite The Rolands Arms Pub off the A618 Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Grid reference: SK456846. Nearest postcode: S26 2AH. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 13:30. Easy 6.5 miles / 10.5 km. Contact details: Nigel & Christine Hebden. Telephone: 01226755893 or 07762383830. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group. FRI 15 DEC, an easy 4 mile walk through Rough Standhills. Meet at the pub at 9am. SAT 23 DEC, 2 hour stroll along Houndkirk Road. £10 charge payable to the pub, which includes lunch and drinks before and after the walks. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club’s 125th year: The YRC welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Weekend meets: Little Langdale (5-7 Jan), Tulloch (1-5 Feb) and Snowdonia (23-25 Feb). Then: Scotland, Calpe, Romania, Dales and Nepal. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk,membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.