Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

W/C Saturday, July 28, 2018

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome: Wed 1 Aug - Local History Evening Walk around Malin Bridge - start 7pm from Malin Bridge Supertram Terminus, return around 9pm, 2337463.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated.

Sun 29th July - 9:00am 218 Bus to Bakewell, SK217685. Walk starts 10:00. Bakewell, Longstone Moor, Eyam Moor, Hathersage 14 miles linear, strenuous. No dogs. Tues 31st July - 9:40am 271 Bus to Hope, SK171835. Walk starts 10:50. Hope Car Park, Edale Road, Twitchhill Farm, Hope Brink, Guide Post, Edale End, Hope. One short but steep climb up a grassy bank. Well worth it for the views 7 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Sheffield CHA: SAT 28 JULY. AMBLE – Waingate 1 bus (10.07) to High Green, Mortomley Lane/Jeffcock Rd (10.50). Round walk via Chapeltown Woods, Warren, Tankersley Golf Course – 5 miles. PLUS – Car ramble. Meet Gradbach riverside car park (10.15) (SJ 998 662). Round walk via Danebridge, Roach End, The Roaches, Naychurch, Ramshaw Rocks, Gib Tor - 12½ miles. SUN 29 JULY. EVENING WALK – Interchange 272 bus (17.20) to Hathersage, Main Road/George Hotel (17.59). Round walk with a Bronte theme via Brookfield Manor, North Lees, Moorseats - 4 miles. THURS 2 AUG. A PEAK DISTRICT BOUNDARY WALK PART SIX Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Matlock (11.04). Linear walk via Snitterton, Jughole Wood, Brightgate, Upper Town, Slaley, Via Gellia, finish Middleton by Wirksworth for bus to Matlock - 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Rambling, SUN 29 JULY. 9.44am, no2 bus (Arundel Gate) to Birdwell, Stainborough, Silkstone Common, Worsbrough. 9miles/mod. Ldr Colin Brown.

Good Companions Walking Group: SUN 29 JULY. 09:06 WARNING – The SL1 Will not call at Oughtibridge, so we will use No 57 from Middlewood.

Alternative arrangements: Tram from Cathedral to Middlewood Park & Ride, then 09:28 No 57 bus to Oughtibridge ( Church Street), Worrall, High Bradfield, Loxley Common, Malin Bridge. 10-11 miles. Note:- Leader will meet at Middlewood tram stop. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

HF Sheffield Walking Group: SAT 28 JULY. Stanton Moor. Meets 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. WED 1 AUG. Foxhouse Hathersage. Meet 9.40, 271, Central Bus Station. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk or email for general enquiries: hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk

Halcyon Ramblers: SUN 29 JULY. 9.45am. SK 036869 HAYFIELD COUNTRYSIDE CENTRE. (Station Road, Hayfield - sat. nav postcode SK22 2ES). Lantern Pike, Cown Edge Rocks, Rowarth. (Dogs on short fixed leads). 10.5 Miles. Grade 3. 01246 411 237. WED 1 AUG. 9.45am. SK 198717 GREAT LONGSTONE (meet at village cross). Little Longstone, Longstone Moor, Great Longstone. 5 Miles. Grade 2. 07790 969 024. FRI 3 AUG. 6.30pm. SK 256725 BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill). Ramble in the area. 5 Miles

Grade 2. 0114 2306 109. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for males), WED 1 AUGUST. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Castleton for round walk via Rushup Edge, Lord’s Seat, Perry Dale and Hurdlow. 10.4 miles. Ldr. Brian Seed. 01909 773437.

Dearne Valley Ramblers: SUN 29 JULY. 10am. Derwent Edge Derbyshire Walk, 8 miles graded strenuous. Start Fairholmes Car Park (pay), post code S33 0AQ.

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: We welcome independent-minded hillwalkers of any level of activity but with a sense of adventure. Year-round sociable weekend and longer meets: 28 July-Romania; Yorks Dales; 4-7 Oct. Arran; and Oct/Nov our own Kanchengunga trek. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Members nationwide. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

WALKS BY TRAIN: walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.