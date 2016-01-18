Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

W/C Saturday, March 24, 2018

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 25 MARCH. Penistone Circular Walk via Hartcliff Hill. The walk starts in Penistone and follows the TPT before turning off across fields to climb gently up Hartcliffe Hill. Here stop to enjoy splendid views over Langsett and Midhope reservoirs before returning downhill to Penistone. Starting point: Public car park next to Penistone Paramount Cinema, Shrewsbury Road, Penistone (B6462). Grid reference: SE247032. Nearest postcode: S36 6DY. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 14:00. Moderate 8 miles / 12.9 km. Contact details: Pat White. Telephone: 07759599483. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 25 MARCH. 9.44am tram (Cathedral) to Meadowhall South, Treeton, Beighton, Crystal Peaks, 10miles. Ldr John Glossop.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 25 MARCH. 08:54 Blue tram from Cathedral to Waterthorpe tram stop. Rother Valley, TPT, Eckington, Marsh Lane, Troway, Apperknowle. (Travellers Pub) then 15:33 No. 15A bus to Crystal Peaks. 8 miles. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for males), WED 28 MARCH. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Castleton for round walk via Losehill-Mam Tor Ridge, Rowter Farm, and Pindale. Ldr. Brian Seed. 01909 773437.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 24 MARCH. Over Haddon One Ash Grange. Meet 9.30. Dore Road. Circular walk. WED 28 MARCH. Lodge Moor Malin Bridge. Meet 10.10, 51 Arundel Gate. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Halcyon Rambling Club: SUN 25 MARCH. 9.45am. SK205641 YOULGRAVE CP (west end of village). Wenley Hill, Long Dale, Gratton Dale, Mawstone Farm. Followed by AGM at The Farmyard Pub. Youlgrave (3.00pm.). 8 Miles. Grade 2. 0114 2509 223. WED 28 MARCH. 9.45am. SK 163751 LITTON (meet at Red Lion). Tideswell Dale, Miller’s Dale, Cressbrook Dale. 5 Miles. Grade 2. 01629 636 175 or 07702 358 159. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/

The Hidden Secrets of Monsal Dale: SUN 25 MARCH. Take in the stunning views on this five and half mile walk from Monsal Head and into Monsal Dale, seeking out the hidden history of this fascinating and popular area of the National Park. The route includes a steep descent/ascent, riverside routes and steps. Dogs welcome. Start: 10.30 am Finish: 3.30pm. Meeting Point: Monsal Head, outside the hotel. On the B6465, 2 kms North of Ashford in the Water. Grid Reference: SK185715 Post Code: DE45 1NL. Cost: £6 per person aged 18 and above. Children aged 17 and below go free but still need to book a place. : Pay and Display car parking available.

Dambuilders of The Upper Derwent: THURS 29 MARCH. Suitable for all, this three-mile relaxed walk back into history will discover the fascinating story of Tin Town on the beautiful shore of Derwent Reservoir – including how the people who lived in this fascinating ghost village built the now famous dams 100 years ago. Frequent standing stops to take in key locations and information from your guide. Route can be amended to accommodate those with additional access needs, please contact us. Dogs welcome. Start: 10.15am Finish: 14.15pm. Meeting Point: Fairholmes Visitor Centre. Grid Reference: SK172 893 Post Code: S33 0AQ. Cost: £4 per person aged 18 and above. Children aged 17 and below go free on any suitable event. Pay & Display car parking available.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Sun 25th March - 8:40am X17 bus to Walton Hall Farm, SK352683. Walk starts 9:45. Holymoorside, Frith Hall, Wigley, Birley Brook, Bluster Castle, Moorhall, Unthank, Lydgate, Totley ( Time & weather permitting could extend walk to Foxhouse) (14 miles). 11 miles linear, moderate. Tues 27th March - 9:20am 61 bus Angel Street 9. 35 at Hillsborough Interchange Leader will join the bus, SK268924. Walk starts 9:50. High Bradfield, Cowell Flat, Agden, Holdworth, Stacey Bank 8 miles linear, intermediate. Wed 28th March - 9:40am 271 from Sheffield Interchange to Hathersage (outside PCs), SK231815. Walk starts 10:30. Hathersage, Carrhead Rocks, Stanage, Burbage, Padley Gorge, Derwent Valley, Hathersage 10 miles circular, moderate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes independent hillwalkers who wish to go further. Year-round sociable weekend and longer meets: Glencoe (15-18 Mar), Calpe, Stoney Middleton, Ireland, Dales, Romania, Arran and our own Kanchengunga trek. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

WALKS BY TRAIN: walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.