W/C Saturday 23 September

Rambling 22-09-18

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. WED 26 SEPT - 9:40am 271 to Hathersage (leader will join bus), SK230815. Walk starts 10:28. Green's House, Stanage Edge, Moscar, Rod Side, Nethergate, Rivelin valley, Malin Bridge. (Based on a Clarion Ramblers 'Pioneer Ramble' from 1918) 12.5 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org)

Dearne Valley Ramblers: SUN 23 SEPT. Spectacular Barnburgh Walk. Through Harlington then along the banks of the River Dearne to Denaby Ings Nature Reserve. A steady climb to High Melton and returning via Barnburgh Crags. Starting point: Barnburgh Village Car Park by the school on Church Lane. Grid reference: SE484028. Nearest postcode: DN5 7EZ. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 14:30. Moderate 8 miles / 12.9 km. Contact details: Phil Lee. Telephone: 01709322248 / 07910868887. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walks: SAT 22 SEPT. Whiteley Woods. An easy 2 hour walk through one of our local woods with lots of historical interest. Meet at the pub at 9am. TUES 25 SEPT. Mayfield Valley. Our last sunset walk of the year takes us past some lovely old buildings and through fields in the serene Mayfield Valley. Meet at the pub at 6pm. All walks cost £10, and include hot drinks before and after each walk, and a meal at the end of the walk. See www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks or call 07950962027 for more details.

The Wednesday Rambling Group (for males), WED 26 SEPT.. Meet 09.35 train to Huddersfield (Sheffield Train Station). Start Brockholes and finish Denby Dale, via New Mills. 9 miles. Ldr. Dave Cook. 01909 773437.

Co-op Rambling, SUN 23 SEPT. 09.40am, NoX17 bus to SlatepitDale, Holymoorside, Old Brampton, Barlow, Dronfield. 9miles/mod. Ldr David Goodchild.

Good Companions Walking Group: SUN 23 SEPT. 09:00 No.273 bus to Ladybower Inn, Winn Hill, Bamford. 8-9 miles. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

HF Sheffield Walking Group: Alport Castles. SAT 22 SEPT. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. Moscar Top Lodge Moor. WED 26 SEPT. Meet 10.25 218 CBS. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Halcyon Ramblers: SUN 23 SEPT. 9.45am. SK 233810 HATHERSAGE STATION (approach road) Hog Hall, Bretton, Abney, Offerton Hall. 10 Miles. Grade 2+. 0114 2306 109. WED 26 SEPT. 9.45am. SK 259779 THE GROUSE – layby. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles. Grade 2. 0114 2306 109. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

Yorkshire Ramblers' Club: in its 125th year welcomes independent-minded hillwalkers, climbers, cavers, etc. with a sense of adventure. Year-round sociable weekend and longer meets: 21-23 Sept, Little Langdale, Lakes; 4-7 Oct, Arran; and Oct/Nov our own Kanchengunga trek then 16-18 Nov Settle/Clapham. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

WALKS BY TRAIN: walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn't just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.