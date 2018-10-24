Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Bob Ludlam Band, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, from 8pm, free admission.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club.co.uk

*************

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Vinyl Night, Buy, listen to and swap vinyl’s old and new, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

CubaVida, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Fusion Inusual, fronted by Sophie Henderson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Thurgoland, 9pm.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

************