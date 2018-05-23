PICTURES: Can you remember when Noel Edmonds brought his House Party to Doncaster 25 years ago?

It was one of the biggest TV shows of the 1990s - and 25 years ago this year, TV star Noel Edmonds brought his famed Noel's House Party show to Doncaster.

Dubbed Noel's Garden Party, the huge outdoor event at Doncaster Racecourse in the summer of 1993 saw the Saturday night BBC1 spectacular brought to life in front of thousands of fans, with the show's fictional mansion Crinkley Bottom recreated at Town Moor.

Noel himself was there to host the fun on that August weekend and was of course joined by his blundering TV sidekick Mr Blobby, who, at the time, was one of TV's most popular characters.

Thousands of fans young and old flocked to Town Moor for the event - and such was Mr Blobby's popularity that more than 2,500 mugs bearing his image were sold at the event.

The same touring roadshow also visited Haydock Park racecourse too - with that event later being screened on TV as part of the usual series, which viewers will recall mixed madcap mayhem with fun and games.

More than 100,000 people attended the two events and among the attractions were flying displays, sporting events, Noel and Mr Blobby's Its a Knockout, and the Crinkley Bottom Roadshow, producing a 10 hour non stop celebrity showcase of music celebrities.

At the time, the TV host said: "Crinkley Bottom can reasonably claim to be Britain's most famous village. This way, everybody gets the chance to be a villager for the day."

Noel's House Party was broadcast live every Saturday night on BBC1 - and became must-see TV, attracting millions of viewers.

Features included the Gotcha, where Noel would play an elaborate trick on a celebrity, Grab a Grand, where contestants attempted to win cash and NTV where Noel would surprise viewers with cameras hidden in their own homes.

There was also the Gunge Tank where celebrities and members of the public would be doused in slime and gunk and Wait 'Till I Get You Home where children told indiscreet stories about their parents to much laughter from the audience.

The show, once described by a senior corporation executive as "the most important show on the BBC", was cancelled in 1999 due to poor ratings - but In 2010, Noel's House Party was voted the best Saturday night TV show of all time.