One ticket holder scoops world record £1.2 BILLION lotto jackpot

One incredibly lucky winner has made history by winning the world’s largest ever lottery jackpot.

The staggering $1.6 Billion (£1.2 Billion) US Mega Millions prize has been won by a ticketholder in the state of South Carolina.

The huge Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in history

The ticket matched all five numbers – 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 – as well as the bonus ball (5).

Now the lucky ticketholder has a big decision to make – whether to settle for a lump sum now of £698 million or claim the full prize over a 29 year period.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

