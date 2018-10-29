New showhomes are open for viewing 

*

Visitors to the Connect at Halfway development can now view two different types of property in moving-into state, and pick up design and decoration ideas for their own homes.

The three and four-bedroomed Gosford and Eynsham house types offer house hunters the opportunity to see what life could be like living at the Sheffield development.

The semi-detached Gosford comprises an entrance hall, lounge, and open-plan kitchen and dining space.

Upstairs is a large master bedroom with an en-suite, an additional two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

In contrast, the detached Eynsham offers a separate kitchen, dining room, living space and garage on the ground floor.

Upstairs, visitors will find two double bedrooms with en-suites, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Sam Evans, head of sales at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to announce the launch of our two beautifully-designed show homes.

“It’s a real milestone for the development and marks the first time house hunters will be able to get a real feel of what life on Connect at Halfway could be like!

“This launch marks the beginning of what we expect to be a very popular development.”

Selected properties on the new development are available to buy with the Government-backed Help to Buy financial scheme.

This can see both first time buyers and home movers alike able to secure a home with just a five per cent deposit.

All together, there will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroomed homes on the site, that can be found at Oxclose Park Road and Deepwell Mews,Halfway, Sheffield South Yorkshire S20 8GR

There are a wide range of amenities within easy reach, with a choice of shops, restaurants and bars.

Sheffield city centre is less than 10 miles away, and for those who like the great outdoors, the Rother Valley Country Park is just three miles awa,y where you can enjoy sports and activities from canoeing to golfing, or cycling to bird-watching.

Halfway also benefits from handy commuter links. The M1 motorway is easily accessible, and if you prefer to travel by rail, Sheffield Train Station links can transport you directly to London, Manchester and many other destinations.

The Supertram at Halfway provides a regular service to and from Sheffield city centre and for those who want to go further afield, Doncaster Sheffield Airport is about 25 miles away.

For further information about Connect at Halfway, please call 0114 4786210 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.