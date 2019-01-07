New Sheffield radio show will bring the urban sounds from the streets of Steel City

BBC Radio Sheffield is launching a new Monday evening show, ‘The Sauce’, with local DJs TDX Campbell, DJ-LS and Guzzy.

Starting today, Monday January 7, The Sauce brings an urban flavour to BBC Radio Sheffield, with guests and fresh sounds from the streets of the Steel City.

The first edition sees Sheffield musician Harry Brown and vocalist Nicole Marie join the trio of DJs to talk music and hitting a million streams on Spotify.

The Sauce was developed when producer Jenny Eells met TDX Campbell, DJ-LS and Guzzy at a debate about the rise of gun and knife crime in the city. Thinking more could be done to present the positive side of some of Sheffield’s urban, inner-city communities, the idea of a new show celebrating local urban talent was born.

Jenny Eells says: “I am so excited and proud to be producing The Sauce. The trio wanted to connect with BME communities in Sheffield and open the door to a whole new audience. The show is delivered in a unique style which is like eavesdropping from the barbershop chair. Think pirate radio – with more punch, polish and panache!”

Katrina Bunker, Managing Editor at BBC Radio Sheffield, added “The Sauce is a really exciting addition to our new local evening schedule. I’m really proud that we’re able to help different communities have a bigger voice in our area, it’s such an important part of what we do in BBC local radio. BBC Radio Sheffield very much belongs to local audiences and it’s great to be giving new and exciting talent the chance to showcase what they can do.”

Listen to The Sauce on BBC Radio Sheffield every Monday at 9pm from January 7 and on the BBC Sounds app.

The Sauce follows The Monday Night Social at 7pm, which is BBC Radio Sheffield’s show about communities, culture and conversation hosted by a series of guest presenters including Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, Howard Middleton and drag artist Luke Hague.