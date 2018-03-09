Music-lovers to be treated to classical performances in popular city centre venues this weekend

Visitors to some of Sheffield’s best loved venues have been treated to classic music performances this week.

Areas across the city were brought to life with classical performed by Sheffield’s dedicated classical music charity Classical Sheffield.

With performances at the Broadfield pub, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield train station, the Blue Moon Cafe, city centre, the Winter Garden and the Virgin Money Lounge, the Classical Sheffield Fringe offered something to delight audiences of all ages, with an array of accessible classical music.

March more than 20 concerts are due to take place over the weekend including free pop-up concerts at the Virgin Money Lounge and the Winter Garden by Vivacity, Platform 4, Sinsontes and many more.

Performances take place at the Virgin Money Lounge tomorrow between 10.30am and 3pm, and on Sunday between 10.30am and 2.45pm at the Winter Gardens.