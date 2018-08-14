Mum from Wadsley thanks hospital staff with charity challenge

Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s flagship events hold no fears for a grateful mum who will take on a challenge next month to say a big “thank you” to dedicated staff.

Lauren Misiukanis, aged 33, from Wadsley, will tackle the Walk for Wards sponsored walk at the Longshaw Estate in the Peak District on Sunday September 9.

Lauren is taking on the challenge to thank staff at the Jessop Wing for saving her newborn baby’s life and also for helping her during her pregnancy.

She was cared for by staff at the maternity hospital after developing pre-eclampsia and a potentially serious liver disorder at 35 weeks gestation.

She gave birth just two weeks later, but endured a terrifying ordeal as baby Harry was rushed into intensive care suffering from suspected sepsis just hours into his life.

She said: “Harry was our second pregnancy, I sadly miscarriage my first baby at 11 weeks, so my husband, Ben and I were thrilled when I fell pregnant again.

“Apart from a complication at 20 weeks which was not found to be anything serious, everything was going well. Then at 35 weeks gestation Ben mentioned to the midwife that I had been complaining of itchy and swollen hands.”

She was diagnosed with Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) – a potentially serious liver disorder. She had an induction at 37 weeks and Harry arrived on April 20 2017, three weeks early. He turned a strange blueish colour and had suspected sepsis. He spent several days and nights in intensive care but due to the diligence of staff he pulled through.

To register for Walk For Wards email fundraising@shct.nhs.uk or call 0114 226 7351 to find out more.