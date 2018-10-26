Looking for a place with ‘old bones?’

When it comes to buying a property, I’m sure you’ll agree there's nothing quite like ‘old bones.’

If words like ‘historic’ and ‘period features’ speak to you, we may just have stumbled across a handful of local properties that could pique your interest.

- Three-bedroom cottage, Norton Lees Lane, Sheffield:

Viewing is highly recommended for this unique stone-built semi-detached cottage, dating back over 150 years, and retaining much of the charm and character from this period.

There is a cottage style lounge with feature exposed beam, and a delightful feature stone fireplace housing the electric wood burning effect stove. There is also a fitted dining kitchen with feature exposed beam, and space for a breakfast/dining table. A further sitting room would make an ideal snug, office, or further bedroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a good sized bathroom.

Outside, there is a pleasant low-maintenance front garden screened by wrought iron railings and rear enclosed garden with two stores and two sheds with patio and variety of flower borders and shrubs.

Situated in this highly sought after and popular residential location close to a host of local amenities including Graves Park, excellent and reputable local schools, transport links and motorway connections.

Offers in region of £200,000. Call Purple Bricks on 0121 3960883 for more details.

- Two-bedroom semi-detached house, Workshop Road, Aston

This characterful grade II listed link detached property dates back to the 17th century and is situated in the heart of desirable Aston village, a short drive from amenities and the M1 Motorway.

The property has planning permission to integrate its outbuildings into the main accommodation and comprises an entrance porch, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and lounge with a feature wood-burning stove with inglenook and hearth, and exposed ceiling beams.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom. Outside, to the front, there is a garden and block paved driveway providing off road parking. To the rear, there is a private courtyard garden with pebbled area, rockery, stone boundary wall, patio, access to the utility room, WC and a lean which provides access into further outbuilding/store.

Viewing is highly advised to fully appreciate the charm of this property and the options available.

Listed at £234,950. Call Purple Bricks on 0121 3960883 for more details.

- Two-bedroom cottage, Carr Road, Deepcar

Situated at one of Deepcar’s most desirable addresses, Lane End Cottages is a fabulous stone-built semi-detached cottage oozing period charm and character, whilst mixed with modern fixtures and fittings. Having been significantly upgraded by the current vendors and offered to the market with no upper vendor chain, this superb home must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

The accommodation comprises a fitted kitchen, living room with multi-fuel stove, inner hall bathroom and conservatory. Upstairs are two double bedrooms. The home offers many glimpses to the past, including wooden lintels and beams and exposed stone flag flooring. Externally the property enjoys a fabulous lawned garden to the rear, has a stone outbuilding, and off street parking for two to three vehicles. The garden is enclosed by perimeter fencing and dry stone walling.

Offers in region of £225,000. Call Simon Blyth on 0114 3216590 for details or to arrange a viewing.