Learn more about film industry as Screen Yorkshire launches training programme 'Boot Camp'

Screen Yorkshire in association with ScreenSkills has announced a new recruitment drive for its film industry training programme ‘Boot Camp’.

The tried and tested formula gives individuals at the start of their careers a thorough understanding of what is like to work in the film industry and equips them with tools to secure future employment.

‘Boot Camp’ is supported by ScreenSkills using National Lottery funds awarded by the BFI as part of the Future Film Skills programme.

Screen Yorkshire will deliver two ‘Boot Camps’, each running across three days in January 2019, in Bradford and York.

Successful applicants will be given a thorough grounding on the workings of each department via sessions with some of the industry’s most talented and experienced crew members.

A detailed CV and networking workshop will provide insider knowledge on career progression and development.

‘Boot Camp’ is one of a number of initiatives designed by Screen Yorkshire to bolster film and TV skills in Yorkshire as part of its strategy to drive continued growth in production; it follows the launch of its new region wide Film Office earlier this month.

Recent films and TV shows to shoot in the region include; Ackley Bridge, Peterloo, Fast & Furious spin off Hobbs and Shaw, Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders,The Secret Garden and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Richard Knight, Screen Yorkshire’s Production Liaison and Education Manager, said: ‘’With production levels increasing and Channel 4’s move to Leeds on the horizon, this is an incredibly exciting time to enter the screen industries in Yorkshire. ‘Boot Camp’, now in its third year, has successfully launched many careers in film & TV. With the support of ScreenSkills, we have been able to increase the capacity of this ‘Boot Camp’, which means we’ll now be able train more people than ever before.’’

Applications to ‘Boot Camp’ will be considered from individuals who have completed a film-related course in further or higher education but have yet to establish their career in the industry.

Individuals that have no previous background in film, but a desire to enter the industry and transferable skills; such as painting, joinery or electrical expertise, are also encouraged to apply.

Boot Camp is designed for behind camera and technical roles in the film industry; it is not suitable for screen writers or actors.

Applicants must currently live in Yorkshire and Humber and be aged 18 or over on January 1 2019.

For more information visit www.screenyorkshire.co.uk/training-skills/bootcamp

