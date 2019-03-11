Heavy snow hits Yorkshire as forecasters issue more weather warnings

The Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire was surrounded by a thick blanket of the white stuff - as our picture show - while parts of South Yorkshire were also covered and Woodhead Road over the Pennines was closed due to the heavy deluge. More heavy rain has been forecast for the region over the coming days and weather warnings remain in place for high winds across different parts of the UK. These pictures, all taken on Monday, March 11, show the true scale of snowfall in Yorkshire:

A substantial covering Snow has been heavy around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire.

Snow joke People make their way through the snow around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire.

Take two This drone photo captures the scale of snowfall around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire.

A person pushes a car out of snow on Mortimer Road in the Peak District.

