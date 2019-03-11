Snow has been heavy around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Heavy snow hits Yorkshire as forecasters issue more weather warnings

Heavy snowfall hit parts of Yorkshire over the weekend - and continued into Monday morning in places.

The Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire was surrounded by a thick blanket of the white stuff - as our picture show - while parts of South Yorkshire were also covered and Woodhead Road over the Pennines was closed due to the heavy deluge. More heavy rain has been forecast for the region over the coming days and weather warnings remain in place for high winds across different parts of the UK. These pictures, all taken on Monday, March 11, show the true scale of snowfall in Yorkshire:

Snow has been heavy around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

1. A substantial covering

Snow has been heavy around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
0
Buy a Photo
People make their way through the snow around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

2. Snow joke

People make their way through the snow around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
pa
Buy a Photo
This drone photo captures the scale of snowfall around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3. Take two

This drone photo captures the scale of snowfall around the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
pa
Buy a Photo
A person pushes a car out of snow on Mortimer Road in the Peak District. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A person pushes a car out of snow on Mortimer Road in the Peak District. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3