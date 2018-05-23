Fun in the fresh air at Edale Country Day

Learn how to shear a sheep, and witness many other rural skill sets at a traditional Country Day event in the Peak District.

It’s one of the big events in Edale’s calendar when the village playing field comes alive in a full celebration of country life.

With falconry displays, rural crafts and vintage vehicles, along with many children’s activities, there will be plenty to see and do at Edale Country Day on June 10.

Expect a fantastic range of high quality stalls, many of them selling hand-crafted items, that provide a great opportunity to find that extra special gift.

Organiser Angela Bradley said: “Once again the organising team have been working flat out to make sure there’s something for everyone.

“That means something for all the people who come back year after year and still say it’s the best day out in the Peak District.”

All the favourites will be there this year, including circus skills, a bouncy slide, the fun dog show, and Punch and Judy.

And all of this will take place against a backdrop of music from Hope Valley College Big Band, Castleton Silver Band, and LaDiDah Vintage Vocals.

Families come and spend the whole day at the show, so there will be an excellent selection of food and drink available on-site. The tea tent will be providing quality home-made sandwiches and cakes, while the barbecue will be cooking burgers, sausage and bacon supplied by local farm shop, Watson’s.

If that isn’t enough there will also be the Edale Wood Fired Pizza Company, as well as a licensed bar and traditional ice-cream van.

As usual, one of the highlights of the day is the welcoming-in of the fell-runners, who will be expected to cross the finishing line around mid-day in the Edale Fell Race, as part of the Accelerate Gritstone 2018 series.

Edale Country Day takes place on Edale playing field, next to the main car park,

It will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm on June 10th. Entrance is £4 for adult,s £1 for children. Under-5’s are admitted free. Parking is £3.

Visit the website for more information at http://www.edalecountryday.org.uk/