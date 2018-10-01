First two celebrities revealed for Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins said she might get a "dream body" as she and Richard Blackwood were confirmed as contestants in Dancing On Ice.

The reality star and rapper will take part in the ITV series in 2019.

Gemma Collins and Richard Blackwood who have become the first stars confirmed for the next series of Dancing On Ice

Speaking on This Morning, the pair revealed that they would be competing on the rink and training was due to begin.

Collins has said the intense training to be ready for the ice could be an opportunity to lose weight.

She told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "The training is going to be intense. But I might come out of it with a dream body at the end of the show. You never know."

The reality star said she and James Argent had decided they needed to lose weight while on holiday, and that her weight had got "out of hand".

She has been confirmed as a contestant alongside rapper and actor Blackwood, who also appeared on This Morning for the announcement.

Dancing On Ice will air in January 2019, with further contestants to be revealed.

By Craig Simpson, Press Association