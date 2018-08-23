First anniversary of Sheffield’s Merlin Theatre as it immerses itself in city community life

The first anniversary of the opening of the Merlin Theatre in Sheffield is fast approaching and theatre staff say the public are slowly becoming aware of this.

The Merlin Theatre is beginning to embrace the community and September at the Merlin kicks off with the Heritage Open Day and Nether Edge Festival to build awareness of the theatre’s past, present and future.

In a bid to raise awareness that the Merlin Theatre is open and running to the community of Sheffield and surrounding areas, the theatre immediately signed up for the Heritage Open Days and Nether Edge Festival.

“The Merlin is rich with History and surrounded by beauty,” said Sarah Spencer, who is the theatre manager of the Merlin.

She added: “Since September 2017 The Theatre has grown into a successful social enterprise, offering the students of Freeman College valuable work experience, as well as involving the local community to host their events/productions. “Being part of Heritage Open Day and also with the Nether Edge Festival is a wonderful opportunity for all to come and have a look around the Merlin Theatre venue.” Sarah added.

During the open days, the Merlin Theatre will be open for tours around the building,and there will be a selection of scripts (for those who have an inclination) to play on the Merlins stage.

This will be followed by an invitation for light refreshments (provided by Fusion Café) in the Dining Room/Café.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and to embrace the magical surroundings and experience that we have to offer them,” Sarah added.

To find out more information about the events, you can visit the www.rmlt.org website.

This will be at the Merlin Theatre, 2 Meadow Bank Road, Sheffield S11 9AH.

Dates for this are Thursday September 13, 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Friday September 14, 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Saturday September 15, 1pm to 7pm, Saturday September 22, 1pm to 6pm (free show at 7pm).

There is also Sunday September 23, noon to 5pm and therer will be tours of the theatre on the hour.

In addition there is a free Car park: This is a small car park on the site and in addition there is plenty of on street parking.