The boss of Sheffield’s industrial museums has announced her departure after almost two years at the helm.

Helen Featherstone, director of the trust that runs Kelham Island Museum, Shepherd Wheel and Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, will leave at the end of this month to take up a new post at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield.

Chris Keady at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet

Chris Keady, head of collections and learning, will jointly oversee the running of the organisation with Fiona Elliott from DBA Consultants, who will stay for an interim period.

Chairman of the trustees, Alex Pettifer, said: “It’s still very much business as usual for all three sites and we have an exciting year ahead as we plan for the 50th anniversary of Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet becoming a museum in 2020.

“While we’re very sad to see Helen leave us and we thank her for all her hard work, we’re looking forward to working with Chris, Fiona and the team as we continue to develop our exhibitions and collections until a new director is appointed in the coming months.”