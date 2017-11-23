Celebrating the record cover’s limitless canvas

The cover of a vinyl album represents much more than a means of holding the music inside - some sleeves have become touchstones of art and design, while the LP format’s unlikely resurgence is putting imaginative images back into the collections of enthusiasts.

“People like something physical, especially when their lives are lost to digital things,” says Jason White, curator of a new exhibition that puts the spotlight on record cover art. “The format brings creative minds together. It’s quite unique.”

Jason White the curator of Britains first exhibition of contemporary vinyl art, at the Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley6th October 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The show, in Barnsley, is running concurrently with exhibitions in Budapest and Bologna, and celebrates a global award called Best Art Vinyl. The prize, given annually to a standout design, is now in its 12th year, and all 50 nominees for 2017 are being shown together for the first time at The Civic.

One element of the exhibition - 12 Years on 12 Inches - gathers more than a decade’s worth of striking images, from The Last Shadow Puppets’ 60s-inspired Everything You’ve Come To Expect, Thom Yorke’s The Eraser, illustrated with a linocut depicting a flooded London, and Fleet Foxes’ self-titled debut, which carried a detail of a lively 1559 painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder.

Jason agrees the show reflects vinyl’s state of good health - sales topped three million in 2016, a 25-year high. “For a few years they became forgotten about, almost a throwaway commodity, but when you got to 2010 sales started to creep back up again. It’s a bit like books - the Kindle wasn’t for everybody.”

Another part of the show focuses on record covers from Barnsley artists, including LPs by The Black Lamps and Rolo Tomassi.

Visitors can bring their own examples of cover art to display in the gallery. Records by Ike and Tina Turner, Bob Dylan and Miles Davis have been loaned so far.

“It’s brought in a whole load of people who have never been here before,” says Jason. “There have been a lot of teenagers and people in their early 20s who are usually the hardest people to get into exhibitions.”

Visitors can expect to learn more about the design process. Nominated albums have featured artwork by Turner Prize nominee Jenny Saville and Sir Peter Blake - the man behind The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper sleeve - but studios have specialised in taking on commissions.

Stylorouge were tasked with putting together Blur’s sleeves in the 1990s, The Designers Republic worked with Pulp, and Hipgnosis were responsible for many Pink Floyd covers, including Dark Side of the Moon with its simple, bold image of a glass prism dispersing light into colour.

“People from all around the world, regardless of what country they’re in, can recognise that image,” says Jason.

“I’m 36 and when I was growing up I used to listen to my mum and dad’s records. He was into his 70s and 80s rock music and my mum was into soul so I got the best of both worlds.”

This year’s 50 nominees include albums by Gorillaz, Lorde, Father John Misty and Squeeze. Barnsley musicians Kate Rusby and Hannah Peel are on the longlist, too - Hannah’s cover was designed by Jonathan Barnbrook, noted for his cryptic sleeve for David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar.

Jason thinks vinyl’s comeback is not a passing fad.

“I think it’s here to stay, for various reasons because of the format and the way you can throw yourself into it.”

Visitors to The Civic can vote for their three favourite Best Art Vinyl nominations by December 9. The winner is announced on January 9 and the exhibition closes on January 20. Admission is free. Visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk for times and details.