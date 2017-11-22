Budget 2017 higher tax announced on diesel cars: How much more will you pay?

A rise in tax on diesel cars has been announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in today's Budget 2017.

The government says the move is in response to criticism of air pollution surrounding diesel emissions.

Diesel emissions

The Chancellor announced: 'We published our Air Quality plan earlier this year and we said then that we would fund it through taxes on new diesel cars.

"From April 2018 the first year VED rate for diesel cars that don’t meet the latest standards will go up by one band and the existing diesel supplement in Company Car Tax will increase by 1 per cent.

"Drivers buying a new car will be able to avoid this charge as soon as manufacturers bring forward the next-generation cleaner diesels that we all want to see.

"And we only apply the measures to cars. So before the headline writers start limbering up let me be quite clear.

"No white van man (or woman) will be hit by these measures."

So how much more will you pay?

Every new diesel car will go up one tax bracket. It will apply from the first year of road tax.

It means that most new diesels would be subject to the rise.

A Ford Fiesta would incur a one-off £20 rise and a Land Rover a £400 increase.

However, it would NOT apply to existing diesel cars.

To see the old rates in full, go to https://www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax-rate-tables/rates-for-cars-registered-on-or-after-1-march-2001

Are petrol and diesel fuel prices changing?

No, the duty has been frozen on fuel. Any changes in fuel prices will come from retailers and the price of oil and supply, not from taxation.

