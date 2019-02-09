Breed Pro Wrestling: Made in Sheffield and ready for its big debut

The next name in British professional wrestling is ready to launch - and it is made in Sheffield.

Brand new promotion Breed Pro Wrestling will hold its first show on Sunday, February 10 at the Abbeydale Picture House.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp holds the Breed Pro Wrestling championship belt

And as part of its spectacular launch, the promoters are putting on an eight man elimination tournament to crown the first ever Breed Pro champion.

Breed has been brought to life by four friends fed up of travelling the country to feed their wrestling addiction and determined to hold shows in Sheffield every month.

British wrestling is at its hottest since the World of Sport heyday with global giants the WWE recently latching onto the scene and creating their own UK-based brand.

As the name suggests, Breed is looking to provide a breeding ground for the future stars who may one day make it onto WWE programming.

"We've got a lot of new names and young names that aren't on the WWE's radar at the minute," Breed co-promoter Mitch Smith told The Star.

"The plan is to give them a platform to get on that radar and when they're world champion we can say they started out with us.

"That's the dream."

Smith has looked to create a buzz about the new promotion within the city, winning the support of Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp and also bringing on board Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

And the mayor will be on hand to present the championship belt to the winner of Sunday's tournament - which may not go down well with one of the competitors.

"Spike Trivet has got himself into a bit of a feud with Magid," Smith explained.

"The mayor is presenting the title at the end of the night and Spike is not happy with that because he's a right wing Tory. I don't think he fancies shaking hands with a Green Party councillor.

"We've also brought over a German wrestler called Lucky Kid. He's ready to break out and make a name for himself.

"And El Phantasmo is a fan favourite. He's an athletic guy who does a lot of the acrobatics and is very exciting to watch.

"It should be a really good tournament and we're closing in on a sell out so people need to get in quick."

Doors open on Sunday at 2pm with the action beginning at 3pm.

Tickets, priced £14, are available now from www.breedwrestling.co.uk.

For more information search @BreedWrestling on Twitter.