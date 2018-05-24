7 things to do in Sheffield over the bank holiday weekend

Looking for something to do over the spring bank holiday weekend?

From food festivals to dinosaur kingdoms, there's a variety of events going on around Sheffield to keep you entertained.

A host of local produce will be on offer at Sheffield Food Festival

Sheffield Food Festival

Celebrating the city's vibrant food scene, this free to attend annual festival is sure to delight all foodie fans with its superb offering of local produce, tasty street food traders, brewers, distillers and talented chefs.

Taking place in the city centre, there will also a programme of talks, discussions and mentoring advice aimed at food and drink entrepreneurs, as well as a new pop-up tea room featuring local cakes, bakes and refreshments.

Visit: Peace Gardens, Pinstone Street, S1 2HH - sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk



Discover pixie dwellings, dragons and fairy hideaways at the Enchanted Fairy Forest

Enchanted Fairy Forest

Soak up some magic and head off on a fairy guided tour of the enchanted forest at the Tropical Butterfly House, where you can discover pixie dwellings, dragons and fairy hideaways, and embrace your creative side at the activitiy centre.

From face painting and fairy crafts, to a spectacular free-flying bird and animal display, there's fun to be had for the whole family.

Visit: Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, S25 4EQ - butterflyhouse.co.uk



Magical Meadow

Explore a magical garden meadow at Meadowhall shopping centre where you'll have the chance to meet an array of insects, from William Wormworth to Lordy Bird, and experience a bug's eye view of the world through a special pair of antennae.

The activity is free of charge and recommended for children aged between four and ten years, with parents or guardians to accompany at all times.

Visit: Meadowhall Shopping Centre, S9 1EP - meadowhall.co.uk



Aaron Casserly Stewart

Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful soul music at Leopold Square where Aaron Casserly Stewart, a former member of the three time Grammy award winning soul group Sounds of Blackness, will be performing on stage from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visit: Leopold Square, Leopold Street, S1 1RG - leopoldsquare.com



PDSA Pet Hospital Open Day

Enjoy a fun-filled day at Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital as it opens it doors to visitors for fascinating behind the scenes tours of the operating theatre and x-ray suite, offering a glimpse into where life-saving operations take place, followed by an entertaining dog show, pet stalls, refreshments and children's activities.

Visit: 14 Newhall Road, S9 2QL - pdsa.org.uk



Jurassic Kingdom

The UK's only outdoor 'dino-tour' will be roaring into Norfolk Heritage Park from Saturday 26 May until Sunday 10 June, where there will be more than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs to see, including an 18 metre high roaring T-Rex and a 16 mte long Diplodocus.

Visit: Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, S2 2PL - jurassickingdom.uk



Taste Moor

Held from 11am to 4pm at The Moor, this event features a host of free activities, workshops and demonstrations.

From singers and cooking demonstrations, to creative craft sessions, there's something for all tastes.

Visit: The Moor, S1 4PF - igniteimaginations.org.uk