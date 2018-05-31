7 luxury seaside cottages perfect for an escape to the Yorkshire coast

Have your say

Yorkshire is known for its coastal beauty, with both locals and tourists flocking to the region’s scenic seaside locations, either for the day or a trip away. What better way to enjoy a trip away than in a cosy cottage in some of Yorkshire’s most beautiful coastal locations?

Here are 7 luxury cottages which are perfect for a seaside escape on the Yorkshire coast.

Pebble Cottage, Robin Hood's Bay, North York Moors & Coast

This mid-terraced cottage oozes character and lies in the picturesque and popular village of Robin Hood's Bay, boasting a cosy, modern interior.

Pebble Cottage is ideal for couples seeking a scenic break away, or for families searching for adventure on the Yorkshire Coast.

3 nights from Sunday June 10-Wednesday June 13.

Price: £505 (Sleeps 6)

For more information visit: sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/North-York-Moors-Coast-Robin-Hoods-Bay/Pebble-Cottage-971471





Filey Holiday Cottages , Rievaulx

Located in the traditional Edwardian seaside town of Filey, these cottages have an open, shared lawn to the front of the properties, and a well-equipped games room and children’s play area.

They are the perfect place for an active holiday or just to relax, enjoying the five mile stretch of sandy beach, where surfing, fishing and yachting is available.

3 nights stay from June 11-June 14.

Price: £336 (sleeps)

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/filey-holiday-cottages-rievaulx-ipj







Lythe Valley Cottages - Lythe Cottage, Lythe, near Whitby, Yorkshire

This cottage is full of period charm, with beams, a wood-burner and flagstone floor.

It is situated close to the fishing villages of Staithes and Runswick Bay and dates back to the 17th century.

7 night stay from June 29.

Price: £489 (Sleeps 2)

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/lythe-valley-cottages-lythe-cottage-27137?start=29-06-2018



Adventure Cottage, Whitby, North Yorkshire

Adventure College is a fantastic holiday cottage located in the heart of Whitby. It is newly renovated, furnished to an extremely high standard and decorated in seaside themes.

It’s located in a superb location in the heart of Whitby, being only a short stroll to the shops, restaurants, tea rooms, harbour and beach, with lovely beach-inspired décor and a private parking space.

This property has 3 bedrooms and sleeps up to 6 guests.

Price: Per week- £595 - £1045

Short breaks from £416

For more information visit: yorkshirecoastalcottages.com/cottages/adventure-cottage/





Angel Heights, Sandsend, North Yorkshire

This luxury holiday cottage is situated in a stunning location in the heart of Sandsend. It boasts breathtaking views, private parking, an enclosed garden and a lovely spacious balcony.

It is located within easy walking distance of the beach and the delightful village amenities.

This property has 2 bedrooms and sleeps up to 4 guests.

Price: Per week- £595 - £915

Short breaks from £408

For more information visit: yorkshirecoastalcottages.com/cottages/angel-heights/



Borough House, Whitby, North Yorkshire

Situated just off the cobbled Market Square, in the centre of Whitby Old Town, this adorable cottage is located just yards from quaint shops, restaurants, pubs and the beach.

Borough House is an enchanting four bedroom period cottage which is full of character and dates back to 1620.

This property has 4 bedrooms and sleeps up to 7 guests.

Price: Per week- £595 - £995

Short breaks from £446

For more information visit: yorkshirecoastalcottages.com/cottages/borough-house/



Maddy Cart House, Danby, North Yorkshire

Maddy Cart House has sweeping moorland views, lying within easy reach of the coast and the North York Moors.

Although it’s not directly next to the seaside it is within easy reach to the coast and allows for guests to explore the North York Moors at the same time.

This is a studio cottage set in the grounds of Maddy House Farm, which dates back to the 15th century. It is surrounded by over 20 acres of its own fields, with breathtaking views across the moorland towards Castleton.

3 night stay from Friday July 27- Monday July 30.

Price: £236 based on 2 guests.

For more information visit: hoseasons.co.uk/cottages/maddy-cart-house-uk2048

