A funfair that’s been visiting South Yorkshire for 150 years is promising to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Farrar’s Fun Fairs have become an entertainment staple across the county, providing adrenaline-filled fun for generations.

As they get ready to return to Sheffield once more though, they’re promising to bring something that has never been seen before in South Yorkshire.

Towering at over 40m tall, the ‘eXtreme Booster’ is not for the faint hearted as each set of four suspended seats at the end of its huge main arm swing 360 degrees while the main arm itself turns at high speed.

Organisers have described it as ‘one of the most thrilling experiences of any fairground ride in the country’.

“We are always on the look out for something new to keep our fairs fresh and exciting and to attract new guests,” William Percival added.

“When we had the opportunity to purchase this new attraction it was in the hope it would add something different, we have lots of family rides, but this is purely for the thrill seekers and is the biggest investment that Farrar’s Fun Fairs have ever made.

“The ride will certainly be a standout attraction at all our fairs in 2026 but our October Half Term Fair at the Arena will be the first time our regular visitors will have had chance to sample this attraction, and we cannot wait to see their reactions.”

It will feature alongside other attractions including the Waltzer’s, Tagada, Dodgems, Crazy Wave, a Ferris Wheel and children’s roller coasters at the Sheffield Utilita Arena car park from October 24 to November 2.

The fun fair will be open from 2pm - 10pm, with admission to the security-controlled site costing £1 that will include vouchers to be spent on rides.

William continued: “We hold numerous fairs in and around South Yorkshire and always look forward to bringing our biggest fair of the year to the car parks of the Utilita Arena and we have once again assembled one of the biggest selections of rides ever seen in the area with something for everyone”.