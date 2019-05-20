Nostalgic Sheffield show Redcoats looks back to Butlin's holidays
Roll up your trousers for some seaside fun in Sheffield with Mikron Theatre’s show Redcoats, looking back at 80 years of the Billy Butlin’s holiday dream.
Redcoats is an end of the pier-style musical written by journalist and playwright Nick Ahad, a bonny baby competition winner at Butlin’s in Skegness!
He said: “Some of my happiest memories were created in that seaside haven in the 80s and early 90s. What a delight it's been to revisit those memories while writing Redcoats."
The show mixes humour, pathos and songs to re-create memories of Butlin’s holiday camps that enabled working-class people to enjoy holiday fun with the Redcoats entertainers as their hosts.
Mikron Theatre, who tour by narrowboat, like to bring their shows to unusual venues.
They are regular visitors to Grimethorpe Allotments. The show takes place at 6pm on Wednesday, May 29 at the venue on Grimesthorpe Road, S4 8LE. The entrance is opposite Torbay Road.
No booking required, there will be a cash collection after the show.
For more details, go to www.sagesheffield.org.uk