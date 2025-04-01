Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The start time for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has been confirmed 🎮

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nintendo is set to lift the lid on the Switch 2.

A direct will give fans a further look at the new console.

But what time does the event start?

Nintendo will give fans a “closer look” at the highly-anticipated Switch 2 in just a matter of hours. Excitement has reached a fever pitch ahead of the full reveal of the new console.

A sequel to the blockbuster handheld/ home console hybrid - the Switch - it arrives eight years after its predecessor. The Japanese giant offered fans a brief look at the device and confirmed the name back in January of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is finally set to lift the curtain on the Switch 2 later today (April 2). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

First look at Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo/ YouTube

The livestream is set to take place today (April 2) - but the exact time depends on where in the world you are tuning in from. In the UK it will start at 2pm, with the American times confirmed as 9am ET/ 6am PT.

How long is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

Nintendo announced yesterday (April 1) that the livestream will run for around an hour. It is set to last for approximately 60 minutes.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 direct?

It will be live on YouTube via Nintendo’s official pages - such as the UK one here . You can find the YouTube app on tablets, phones and smart TVs - while there is also a web version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nintendo announces Treehouse events

Like it did with the roll out of the original Switch, Nintendo will be following up the full reveal of its new console with a series of smaller events. The Treehouse Live streams will be held on Thursday (April 3) and Friday (April 4).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) it announced: “Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of Nintendo Switch2 games!”

What is the one game or feature you are dying to be announced for the Nintendo Switch 2? Let me know by email: [email protected] .