We all know that the Peak District is a beautiful place with plenty of walks and hidden gems worth seeing.

However, due to its size it can feel intimidating to explore if you’re not sure where exactly you’re headed.

So we’ve come up with a list of some of the nicest spots to visit - and they are all justr a short drive away.

From hikes to scenic views or idyllic villages, there’s something for everyone in this gorgeous part of the country.

So have a look below and plan your next trip for the sunny weekend.

1 . Kinder, Edale and High Peak The National Trust's Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is a stunning area, which is open and free to visit - making it great for a scenic hike.

2 . Eyam For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

3 . Dale Dike Reservoir Dale Dike, west of Low Bradfield, offers a four-mile route along a waterside path, through woodlands and open pastures.