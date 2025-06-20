We all know that the Peak District is a beautiful place with plenty of walks and hidden gems worth seeing.
However, due to its size it can feel intimidating to explore if you’re not sure where exactly you’re headed.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
So we’ve come up with a list of some of the nicest spots to visit - and they are all justr a short drive away.
From hikes to scenic views or idyllic villages, there’s something for everyone in this gorgeous part of the country.
So have a look below and plan your next trip for the sunny weekend.