Nine picturesque Peak District spots in driving distance of Sheffield to visit on sun-filled weekend

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 08:44 BST

As the heatwave officially arrives and families are looking to fill the weekend we’ve put together a list of picturesque places well worth the drive.

We all know that the Peak District is a beautiful place with plenty of walks and hidden gems worth seeing.

However, due to its size it can feel intimidating to explore if you’re not sure where exactly you’re headed.

So we’ve come up with a list of some of the nicest spots to visit - and they are all justr a short drive away.

From hikes to scenic views or idyllic villages, there’s something for everyone in this gorgeous part of the country.

So have a look below and plan your next trip for the sunny weekend.

The National Trust's Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is a stunning area, which is open and free to visit - making it great for a scenic hike.

1. Kinder, Edale and High Peak

The National Trust's Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is a stunning area, which is open and free to visit - making it great for a scenic hike. Photo: jason chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

2. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: jason chadwick

Dale Dike, west of Low Bradfield, offers a four-mile route along a waterside path, through woodlands and open pastures.

3. Dale Dike Reservoir

Dale Dike, west of Low Bradfield, offers a four-mile route along a waterside path, through woodlands and open pastures. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Carl Wark from Higger Tor in 2010. Carl Wark is thought to have possibly been an Iron Age hill fort.

4. Higger Tor,

Carl Wark from Higger Tor in 2010. Carl Wark is thought to have possibly been an Iron Age hill fort. Photo: Getty Images

