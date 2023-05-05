News you can trust since 1887
Oh dear, oh dear! it seems you can't meet a Rotherhamite without they passingly mentioning the time they met Barry or Paul Chuckle. Stranger yet is if they claim they're related... Surely they can't all be telling the truth.

You're not really from Rotherham if you haven't done most of these eight things

If you grew up, or have lived, in Rotherham, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.

Alastair Ulke
Alastair Ulke
Published 5th May 2023, 04:45 BST

From reminiscing about how good the night life “used to be", to every seemingly claiming they know the Chuckle Brothers, to having to concede its “near Sheffield” through gritted teeth, these are among the things that have come to characterise the Rotherham experience for many.

1. Visited the historic Chapel on the Bridge

Or more formally known as the Our Lady on the Bridge Chapel, and as landmarks go, it really is quite beautiful and unique. Some are still very upset about the big beautiful tree on nearby Bridge Street coming down in 2017, mind. Photo: Google Maps

2. Been on the rides at Rotherham Show

Ahh, the Rotherham Show. This annual event usually sees tens of thousands of people flock to Clifton Park and is one the biggest events of its kind anywhere in the country. The rides only alter a little year to year, which really preserves that generational tradition. Photo: Steve Parkin

3. Had to use the term 'It's near Sheffield' when on holiday

We here at The Star have had a few incensed emails about this one over the years but... you can't deny it's not part of the Rotherham experience to say, through gritted teeth, that saying "it's near Sheffield" will get the ignorant and ill-informed back on track. Photo: Google Maps

4. Enjoyed a beverage from Chantry Brewery

A much cherished Rotherham institute is Chantry Brewery, the town's number one location for the taste of real ale and live music. Chantry has even founds its way into Whitehall, where it is being supplied as a guest ale at Westminster's Strangers Bar. Photo: ugc

