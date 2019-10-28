VIDEO: New sky lounge cocktail bar and restaurants open at Barnsley’s Market Kitchen

They add to the existing offer of traditional cafes in the independent food court, with seating for more than 500 people, housed upstairs in the new look Barnsley Market – at the heart of the town centre’s £180m leisure and retail transformation area, know as The Glass Works.

Today’s additions include Rajah, dishing up Indian favourites including curries and sundries. Khao Niew, a Thai restaurant, specialises in curries, noodles and more. Jar Bar, will bring tastes of the Balkan peninsula, with tasty grilled meats and salads.

Cucina Sky Lounge, also opening its doors today, will serve favourite tipples including cocktails, gins, lagers and craft beer.

Three other outlets will open next month – Breeze Bros Wood fired Pizza Co, cooking up pizzas in a wood fired oven, Quack, specialising in rotisserie duck dishes and Incredible Volk – an entirely vegan offer, a first for the town centre.

Market Kitchen is already home to Hilton’s, Kay’s and Paul’s cafés where diners can get traditional British favourites including breakfasts, pies, burgers and such.

It also boasts Dolly’s Desserts, offering a range of desserts, ice cream, cakes, cookie dough, crepes and waffles, plus Daddy Beanz Coffee, which roasts its own beans and sells its own specially brewed blend for Market Kitchen.

All the outlets are encouraged to source ingredients directly from the market or from local providers, helping to sustain the local economy.

The space, now fully let, has been refurbished with new comfy seats including sofas and booths, mixed with low and high seating as well as new tables. It has free Wi-Fi and charging plugs as it bids to attract more visitors to eat, drink, work and relax in the town centre.

It is linked closely into the wider Barnsley Markets re-development at the heart of The Glass Works – a Barnsley Council funded transformation of the town centre, set to fully open by Spring 2021, featuring new restaurants, 25 shops, a 13 screen Cineworld cinema and 670 parking spaces. A new library, called The Lightbox, recently opened.

Nando’s, the popular Portuguese restaurant, specialising in chicken dishes and peri-peri marinades, is set to open its first restaurant in the town centre, in the same block as Superbowl UK – a bowling, laser quest and soft play centre which will also be part of The Glass Works.

Market Kitchen is open seven days a week – Monday to Thursday, 8.30am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday, 8.30am to 10pm and Sundays, 11am to 5pm.

The nearest car park to the Market Kitchen is either Courthouse, County Way or Market Gate car park. For more about our car parks and on-street parking – CLICK HERE.

You can also travel by train or bus. Barnsley interchange is just 600m from the Market Kitchen with frequent bus services across Barnsley and rail services from Leeds, Sheffield and Huddersfield. Find out more about Barnsley's bus times – CLICK HERE.

