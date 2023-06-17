News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Tropicana Bar: Sheffield city centre nightclub set to double in size as it expands into neighbouring business

A Sheffield nightclub looks set to double in size as it prepares to expand into a neighbouring beauty salon which has closed.
By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

Tropicana Bar is already a popular venue on Sheffield city centre’s Carver Street, which is also home to The Viper Rooms, Crystal Bar and Popworld nightclubs. It has applied for a new licence to include the neighbouring unit, which used to be home to Flash Express Beauty Bar.

The application by Reza Davallo and Hamid Arjomand would enable the club to open at its extended premises from 10am to 3am seven days a week, which are the same hours as on its existing licence. The sale of alcohol on the premises would be permitted until 2.30am each night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The licensing application was received by Sheffield City Council on May 24 and the deadline for people to have their say is June 21.

Most Popular
    Tropicana Bar on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for a licence which would enable it to expand into the neighouring unit, a former beauty salon, roughly doubling in size.Tropicana Bar on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for a licence which would enable it to expand into the neighouring unit, a former beauty salon, roughly doubling in size.
    Tropicana Bar on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for a licence which would enable it to expand into the neighouring unit, a former beauty salon, roughly doubling in size.

    Tropicana Bar runs a promotion every Tuesday and Thursday with free entry and drinks, including cocktails, priced just £2.

    The licensing application for Tropicana Bar on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre, to expand into the former beauty salon nextdoor.The licensing application for Tropicana Bar on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre, to expand into the former beauty salon nextdoor.
    The licensing application for Tropicana Bar on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre, to expand into the former beauty salon nextdoor.
    Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council