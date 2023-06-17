A Sheffield nightclub looks set to double in size as it prepares to expand into a neighbouring beauty salon which has closed.

Tropicana Bar is already a popular venue on Sheffield city centre’s Carver Street, which is also home to The Viper Rooms, Crystal Bar and Popworld nightclubs. It has applied for a new licence to include the neighbouring unit, which used to be home to Flash Express Beauty Bar.

The application by Reza Davallo and Hamid Arjomand would enable the club to open at its extended premises from 10am to 3am seven days a week, which are the same hours as on its existing licence. The sale of alcohol on the premises would be permitted until 2.30am each night.

The licensing application was received by Sheffield City Council on May 24 and the deadline for people to have their say is June 21.

Tropicana Bar runs a promotion every Tuesday and Thursday with free entry and drinks, including cocktails, priced just £2.