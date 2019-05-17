This popular drinking spot has just been crowned the best bar in Sheffield
A popular city centre drinking spot has just been crowned the best bar in Sheffield.
Hidden gem Public has picked up a number of accolades since its opening in November 2017, including Best Place To Drink in the UK at the 2018 Observer Food Monthly Awards.
And now, the speakeasy-style bar in the old town hall toilets has been crowned ‘Best Bar in Sheffield’ at the 2019 Exposed Awards.
The 13th annual awards ceremony took place last night and celebrated the best of the best in Sheffield, including the best cultural attraction and local event.
Public beat off competition from Great Gatsby, Wick at Both Ends, Bungalows and Bears and Devonsire Cat to scoop the prize.
Millenium Gallery picked up ‘Best Cultural Attraction’, Tramlines scooping ‘Best Local Event’ and Smokin’ Bull winning ‘Best New Restaurant’.
Public is the fourth venue from James O’ Hara and James Hill, who also run Picture House Social on Abbeydale Road, plus The Great Gatsby and Daisy’s on Division Street.
Nancy Fielder, Editor of The Star and Sheffield Telegraph, described it as a place that makes you proud to live in a city where innovation is standard, imagination knows no bounds and it all comes with a generous dose of humour’ in a food review.
Full list of winners – Best Bar – Public
Best Cultural Attraction - Millennium Gallery
Best Local Event – Tramlines
The Outdoor City Award – ShAFF
Best Street Food Trader – Deckards
Best Café/Deli – Ambulo
Best New Restaurant – Smokin’ Bull
Best New Bar – Molly Malones
Best Club Night – Student Saturdays (Code)
Best Unsigned Band or Musician – The Seamonsters
Best Women’s Fashion Retailer – Miss Samantha’s Vintage
Best Hair Salon – Vanilla
Best Gents Barber Shop – Kelham Barber
Made in Sheffield award – Henderson’s Relish
Best Local Brewery – Abbeydale Brewery
Best Traditional Pub – The Fat Cat
Best Restaurant – Out of Town – Ashoka
Best Restaurant – City Centre – Oi Soi
Best Live Venue – The Leadmill
Best Club – Code
Best Men’s Fashion Retailer – Arnold & Co
Best Hair Stylist – Niamh (Gypsy Rose)
Best Beauty Salon – The Secret Brow Society