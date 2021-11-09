The famous city centre music venue is offering all NHS employees and care staff free entry to all its club nights throughout November.

The club described it as ‘our way of saying thanks for the incredible work that they have done throughout the pandemic and beyond’.

To claim their free entry, it said they simply had to show their staff ID at the door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leadmill in Sheffield is offering free entry to its club nights for all NHS staff and care workers during November

It added that the offer was subject to availability.