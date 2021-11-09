Leadmill nightclub in Sheffield offers free entry to all NHS staff and care workers
Sheffield’s Leadmill nightclub is saying a big thank you to NHS staff and care workers by letting them in for free this month.
The famous city centre music venue is offering all NHS employees and care staff free entry to all its club nights throughout November.
The club described it as ‘our way of saying thanks for the incredible work that they have done throughout the pandemic and beyond’.
To claim their free entry, it said they simply had to show their staff ID at the door.
It added that the offer was subject to availability.
The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, close to Sheffield railway station, earlier this month showed its generous side by offering free entry all night to its Leadmill Fridays event to anyone bringing along items ranging from a box of tea to a sleeping bag to donate to the Cathedral Archer Project which supports homeless people in the city.