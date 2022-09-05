Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who don’t know, Players Bar, a favorite for many on a night out on Sheffield’s West Street has shut down.

As well as this The Eagle and Graze Inn, have both announced they are calling last orders along with a double closure.

The Graze Inn shut on August 22 and posted on Facebook that it was an ‘emotional day’.

The Players Bar on Sheffield's West Street have announced their closure on bank holiday weekend

The Players bar, on the other hand which has been a fixture in the city centre for 14 years, announced that it was calling last orders for the final time over the recent August Bank Holiday weekend.

Furthering this, on their Facebook posts, the venue described the closure as the ‘end of an era’ and vowed to ‘go out with a bang’ on their final party.

And as expected, Sheffield locals are quite downhearted about the bar closing and here is what our Star readers have to say about the popular pub closing down.

Leanne Allison said “our original party place is closing down – At least we managed to go down memory lane last time we went out!”

Lisa Gostolo said: “I will miss the end of an era but looking forward to the next chapter.”

Thomas Bushbye said: “Didn't mind here really friendly people I will miss this place during my visits to Sheffield.”

Jessica Swallow said: “We had some crazy nights in here over the years”