Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The intimate underground venue, situated just yards away from the site of the legendary Limit Club, welcomed a mix of regulars at the original venue and new faces.

VIP guests included Dez Bailey, one half of the Bailey Brothers that DJed at the original Limit; Vickie and Holly Johnson - ex-wife and daughter of original Limit co-owner Kevan Johnson and Neil Anderson - author of Take It To The Limit, the best-selling book that told the story of the original venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Limit is situated under Fire Pit Rocks at 138 West Street.

Welcoming the arrival of The New Limit (left to right): Neil Anderson, author of ‘Take It To the Lim

Rick Bailey, owner of Fire Pit Rocks and the man behind The New Limit, said: “The original Limit has an incredible legacy and it was fantastic to see the reaction to what we’ve done to re-create the spirit of that pioneering venue. I think there’s a big gap in the market for a venue that caters to the rock/alternative crowd since the closure of the Yorkshireman and I believe The New Limit provides a much-needed new space – and a nod to a local legend.”

The Limit ran for 13 years at 72-80 West Street. Opening as a punk/alternative club in 1978, it staged some of the earliest gigs for Sheffield bands spanning Def Leppard to the Human League. Everyone from U2 to the Specials performed at the club and it played a key role in the rise of Sheffield’s electro movement in the early 1980s.

The New Limit has club nights dedicated to the alternative/rock scene once pioneered by the original Limit venue together with live gigs, comedy nights and will be available for private hire. A dedicated bar is set to be installed in the venue in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One addition The New Limit Club will definitely have over the original will be quality catering – a South African-inspired BBQ menu will be on offer.