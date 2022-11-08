It is almost the end of the year, and it is never too late to start preparing what you want to do on New Year’s Eve. In fact, it is never too late to start planning anything. Because there is such a wide variety of establishments to choose from in Sheffield, from classy bars and small pubs to a music venue, the possibilities to have a night to remember as the year comes to a close are endless.

New Year may be weeks away but a number of the most popular venues for celebrating New Year’s Eve in the city have already begun accepting reservations for this special evening. With over 400 pubs in Sheffield and award-winning restaurants sprawling all over the city as well as entertainment venues that you can enjoy some sweaty gigs, you sure will be spoilt for choice.

Here are some of the most popular venues where you can have one of the most memorable nights of your life, including spending the evening at a popular South Yorkshire theme park to usher in 2023!

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Sheffield

The OEC, Sheffield

The OEC Sheffield will host the New Year’s Eve party in 2022 and you can celebrate the night with your loved one. The £80 fee includes a cocktail, a six-course dinner, a live party band, a bottle of prosecco at midnight, a DJ, and a late bar that stays open until 2am. You can book your spot from OEC’s website .

The Quays Hotel, Sheffield

If you fancy a celebration with the rest of your family including your little ones, then the Quays Hotel is the place for you. With £50 per adult and £25 per child aged 3 to 12, you will be treated with a delicious ‘around the world’ buffet, followed by dancing at the family-friendly disco. Book a room with a discounted price too if you think you’re going to suffer from a hangover the morning after! Book your spot from the Eventbrite website .

Network, Sheffield

Countdown to the New Year with your friends at this popular live music venue in Sheffield. This time around, the event will include DJs from some of Sheffield’s most historic club nights, which helped shape the city’s clubbing scene to where it is now - RnB, Hip Hop, Ragga, and UKG, in addition to everything in between. Book your spot from Network’s website and the general admission is priced at £11.50.

Gulliver’s Valley

Families can ring in the New Year in style at Gulliver’s Valley with a unique party and fireworks show on New Year’s Eve. At the special event, there will be fun things for the whole family to do and an explosive send-off to 2022.

For those who can’t stay until midnight, there will be a Northern Lights Fireworks show at 9:45pm. Then, when the clock strikes 12, the full fireworks show will start. Party tickets are available from £39 and they are available from Gulliver’s Valley’s website .

Onyx Nightclub, Sheffield

Usher in 2023 in style by celebrating it at the Onyx Nightclub, which organisers say will be ‘bigger than ever’ as it features DJ Dyl to keep you entertained. Those who are wishing to go are advised to get the tickets early as they do sell out fast. Tickets start from £7 in November but the price will increase gradually closer to the event. Book your spot now from Organised Chaos Events’ website.