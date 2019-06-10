New shows for 50th year of Northern Ballet
Northern Ballet is premiering new show Geisha, to be performed in Sheffield as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
In the first of three world premières announced by the Leeds-based company, Kenneth Tindall, choreographer of the acclaimed Casanova, creates his second full-length ballet.
Based on a true story, Geisha is the haunting tale of two young women trapped by duty and sacrifice, who can only be saved by a promise from beyond the grave.
Geisha will feature music composed by Alexandra Harwood (The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society), an original scenario by Gwyneth Hughes (ITV’S Vanity Fair) and set and costume designs by Christopher Oram (Casanova and Disney’s Frozen, Broadway).
Geisha will première in Leeds on March 14, followed by shows in Sheffield from March 24-28.
The Lyceum will also see the return of The Great Gatsby (October 27-31), created by Northern Ballet artistic director David Nixon. Based on the novel by F Scott Fitzgerald, it tells the story of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby.
Other new shows for 2020 are Merlin and a children's ballet, not yet announced.