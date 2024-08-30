Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday marks National Cinema Day, and there’s some great deals to be had in Sheffield.

Not only is August 31 the penultimate day of the summer holidays, but it is also a great day to catch a movie at a fraction of the usual price.

Hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together to celebrate cinema, encouraging everyone to enjoy the big screen experience on National Cinema Day.

Participating cinemas are offering all tickets to all film showings from just £4 making it a perfect opportunity for you and your friends and family to come along, sit back and enjoy a movie where it belongs, on the big screen.

National Cinema Day is being celebrated across Sheffield on August 31. | Vue

In Sheffield, cinemas taking part include:

The Light, The Moor, Sheffield City Centre

Vue Cinema, Meadowhall Centre

ODEON Luxe, Arundel Gate, Sheffield City Centre

Cineworld, Valley Centertainment

The Showroom, Paternoster Row, Sheffield City Centre

Films currently on show will not disappoint, with a selection of new releases, plus a sprinkling of classics back on the big screen.

If you’re after big screen blockbusters, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters and It Ends With Us. Alien: Romulus, Blink Twice, and The Crow will also appeal to those looking for a darker thrill.

For families, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Harold and the Purple Crayon are sure to keep all ages happy.

August 31 will also be the last day of The Showroom’s month-long Sheffield Film Festival event.

For more information, please visit each individual cinema to see their showings and showtimes.