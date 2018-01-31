MUSIC: Jason Derulo has rescheduled his European tour

Jason Derulo’s European tour has been rescheduled to commence in September as he finalises plan for his new album which will be released late this summer.

Jason Derulo’s latest single ‘Tip Toe’ (featuring French Montana) is still in the Top 10 after being named as Tune of the Week at Radio 1 where it remains on the A-list. The track, the official video and the accompanying lyric video have combined to reach 150 million streams.

Jason Derulo is a multi-faceted entertainer with 102 million-plus single sales worldwide. Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 6.3 billion while YouTube views surpass 4 billion. At radio, his music impacted a total audience of 20 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 3.5 billion spins. He has landed four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, six Top 5 hits and eleven Top 10 songs.

In the UK, Jason Derulo has topped the charts with four #1 smash hit singles in the shape of ‘In My Head’, ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’, ‘Talk Dirty’ and ‘Want To Want Me’. In addition, he has also landed another nine Top 10 hits including his2009 debut ‘Whatcha Say’, a feature on Little Mix’s ‘Secret Love Song’ and most recently ‘Tip Toe’.

Updated dates are listed below. Existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

September

19th – Dublin, 3Arena

20th – Belfast, SSE Arena

22nd – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

23rd – Manchester, Arena

25th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26th – Birmingham, Genting Arena

28th – London, SSE Arena, Wembley

29th – Brighton, Centre

30th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

October

3rd – Oberhausen, Konig-Pilsner Arena

4th – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

5th – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

7th – Frankfurt, Festhalle

9th – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

10th – Stuttgart, Porsche Arena

11th – Zurich, Hallenstadion

14th – Paris, Zenith

16th – Madrid, WiZink Centre

17th – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

19th – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21st – Munich, Olympiahalle

22nd – Linz, Tips Arena (ADDED DATE)

23rd – Berlin, Velodrom (ADDED DATE)

