Music in the Round is perfect way to introduce children to classical music

‘We’re off to a wonderful place’ and it’s ‘all gone silly bonkers.’

That was certainly the theme of Music in the Round’s latest wonderful singalong story time at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The gorgeous children’s tale by author Jason Chapman of ‘Stan and Mable and The Race for Space’ tells of the fearless mission to free the wild yet friendly animals from the rather militant local mayor. Beautifully narrated by Esther Sheridan who encouraged little ones to learn the interactive actions and sing along to the easy to follow chorus.

Accompanied by the Ensemble 360 - an impressive child friendly 11 piece orchestra who do a sterling job of mesmerising the younger members of the audience. Afterwards the orchestra, narrator and author hosted a meet and greet, happily demonstrating their instruments and chatting about the book. This is truly delightful way to introduce little ones to the theatre and classical music, which will capture their imagination throughout the hour long show.

The next children’s musical story time is The Giddy Goat which can be seen at Cast in Doncaster, and the Crucible in Sheffield.

Visit: http://www.musicintheround.co.uk for more. And head to wherecanitakethekidstoday on Facebook and @wherecanItaket1 on Twitter for more of Michelle’s local reviews and recommendations.