Mother Goose: Live

In a far away land of snowy mountains, deep dark forests and gigantic castles, the Famous Five, Little Bo Peep, Little Jack Horner, Little Miss Muffett, Little Tommy Tucker and Little Polly Flinders are getting ready for a Christmas with Mother Goose in their Book House.

The trouble is, they're all getting a bit bored of sitting in corners, looking after sheep, running from spiders, and singing for their supper. They want a life of excitement and adventure, and if that means battling big bad wolves and a giant, so be it. Join these unlikely heroes on their magical mission at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre, this November 24 and 25.