MONSTER OFFER: Save 20% on tickets to Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur exhibition in Sheffield
Jurassic Kingdom, an amazing animatronic dinosaur exhibition featuring 30 life size prehistoric predators, is roaring into Sheffield and to celebrate we have monster-sized reader offer.
You can save 20 per cent on ticket prices with our early bird discount but you need to buy now.
This jaw-dropping showcase, the UK’s only outdoor ‘dino-tour' will rock up in Norfolk Heritage Park for two weeks during the half term break - Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 10.
Tickets are £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under.
TICKETS OFFER: But buy now with our special discount code PRESS20 and save 20 per cent, for a limited time, only when you book online at www.jurassickingdom.uk.
Snarling jaws, moving eyes, swaying tails and roaring sound effects bring these incredible creatures back to life.
The dino-mite display includes a T-Rex, standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, a 16m long gentle giant Diplodocus and more as visitors are transported back in time over 65 million years to the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods.
Family-friendly Jurassic Kingdom will also offer an opportunity to learn more with an excavation area to dig for bones, an educational marquee and a fact-filled worksheet.
Naz Kabir, Weli Creative's event and marketing director, said of their showcase: “Visitors will experience the sheer size and scale of these incredibly lifelike creatures close-up - an exciting and educational adventure.
“It’s also a unique chance to get some truly unforgettable photos."
Richard Eyre, Head of City Centre Management, Markets and Major Events said: “It is fitting that one of our oldest parks will be hosting this wonderful event. It was chosen by the organisers because it looked like the natural habitat of dinosaurs."
* Jurassic Kingdom will open at Sheffield's Norfolk Heritage Park, from 10am to 6pm, last entry at 5pm, daily from May 26 to June 10 - closed June 4, 5 and 6, More at www.jurassickingdom.uk.