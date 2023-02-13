News you can trust since 1887
Michael McIntyre announces UK tour including Sheffield date: how to get tickets, pre-sale details

Here’s how you can get tickets to Michael McIntyre’s stand up show  in Sheffield.

By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago

Comedian Michael McIntyre has announced  a new highly-anticipated UK tour which will travel to  20 major cities starting this autumn. The ‘Macnificient’ tour, which will take place between 2023 and 2024, will see the London-born stand up comic travel to various cities including Utilita Arena in Sheffield in April 2024 .

Kicking off his tour in Bristol on September 6, McIntyre, who hosts his own popular series ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, will head to cities that include London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff with tickets going on sale this week.

However, he will travel to the US for a two-night performance in New York in September of this year, before continuing his UK tour in October in Bournemouth. Birmingham will serve as the last stop on his UK tour before he moves on to Belfast in June 2024, concluding the Macnificent shows.

    McIntyre, a household favourite  of the UK comedy industry for more than two decades, has developed a reputation for producing humorous and relatable stand-up routines, which has elevated him to the status of one of the most in-demand comics in the nation.

    The 46-year-old has also received various honours and awards throughout his career, including a BAFTA for his BBC One programme ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’. He currently hosts game show, The Wheel on BBC One and also hosts the US version on NBC.

    Along with stand-up comedy, McIntyre has also performed in three episodes of Live at the Apollo, presented his own comedy show on BBC One called Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

    When is Michael McIntyre coming to Sheffield?

    Michael McIntyre will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on April 27, 2024.

    How to get Michael McIntyre UK Macnificent tour tickets

    The tickets will be on general sale on Ticketmaster from 10am on February 17 and the presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15 from 10am.

    Pictured: Michael McIntyre

    Michael McIntyre UK Tour 2023/2024 venues

    2023

    September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome

    October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre

    October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

    November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena

    November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

    December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

    December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena

    2024

    February 23, 24 - Plymouth, Pavilions

    March 8, 9 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

    March 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

    March 22, 23 - Manchester - AO Arena

    April 5, 6, 12, 13 - London, The O2

    April 20 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

    April 26 - Hull, Hull Arena

    April 27 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

    May 10, 11  - London, OVO Arena Wembley

    May 16 - Aberdeen, P&J Arena

    May 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

    May 24, 25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

    June 1 - Belfast, SSE Arena

